Ex-OCC Chief Brooks Heads To Bitfury After Binance.US Exit

By Jon Hill (November 4, 2021, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Former top U.S. banking regulator Brian Brooks has been named CEO of bitcoin miner Bitfury, roughly three months after abruptly quitting as chief executive of cryptocurrency exchange Binance.US. The Amsterdam-based Bitfury said Thursday that Brooks, who served as acting head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency during the Trump administration, joined effective late last week, arriving as the company is said to be considering an initial public offering. As CEO, Brooks is stepping into the role formerly held by Bitfury's founder, Valery Vavilov, who will stay on as board chairman and "chief vision officer" in charge of developing...

