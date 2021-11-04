Puerto Rico Oversight Board Files 8th Amended Reorg Plan

By Jeff Montgomery (November 4, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Puerto Rico's fiscal oversight board declared Thursday that it will move ahead with confirmation hearings next week on an eighth amended bankruptcy reorganization plan that eliminates modifications or cuts to the pensions of active or retired commonwealth employees, heading off major opposition. The Financial Oversight and Management Board reported that the latest revised plan of reorganization would incorporate debt restructuring mandates signed by Gov. Pedro Pierluisi on Oct. 26 that provide additional bonding authority and contingent revenue-based spending authority, among other provisions, to balance the plan while eliminating cuts in monthly benefits U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain is currently scheduled...

