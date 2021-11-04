Insurer Avoids Covering Waterproofing Co.'s Faulty Work Suit

By Ben Zigterman (November 4, 2021, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Atain Insurance Co. does not have to defend a waterproofing company in a suit alleging it put a house in danger of collapse, a Pennsylvania federal judge said, finding that the company is facing claims of faulty workmanship, not an accident that would trigger coverage. U.S. District Judge Karen S. Marston said Wednesday that under Pennsylvania law, Gary Budman's allegations against Basement Waterproofing Specialists Inc. don't qualify as occurrences under its policy with Atain. "Atain argues that Budman's assertion that Basement Inc. acted negligently when professionally servicing his home boils down to a claim for faulty workmanship, which does not constitute...

