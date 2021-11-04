Republicans Urge Biden To Oppose Mexico Power Changes

By Clark Mindock (November 4, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Congressional Republicans are urging the Biden administration to push back on amendments to Mexico's electrical industry and hydrocarbon laws that some fear would lead to nationalization of the Mexican power market, arguing a lack of action will hurt American interests. In a letter sent to prominent posts in the executive branch Wednesday, a group of 40 members of the House said that President Joe Biden isn't doing enough to push back against the Mexican reforms, despite what they said were clear violations of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade agreement that went into effect last year. "[President Andrés Manuel López Obrador] and...

