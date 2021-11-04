Pa. Landowners Say EQT Owes Royalties For Gas Extraction

By Craig Clough (November 4, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania landowners are alleging that EQT Corp. violated their rights by extracting natural gas from parcels of land where they are co-tenants without paying royalties required under state law. In a proposed class action removed to federal court Thursday, landowners Richard A. Ross and Fieldstone Ventures LLC say that if EQT contracts with a landowner to extract natural gas from a parcel that is co-owned by other tenants, it must pay all the tenants for the extracted natural gas deposits even if it has not contracted with them. The plaintiffs say that EQT is the largest natural gas producer in the...

