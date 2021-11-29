Loan Company Sues Property Consultant Firm For Negligence

By Silvia Martelli (November 29, 2021, 12:40 PM GMT) -- Short-term lender Hope Capital has filed a negligence lawsuit against a property consultancy for allegedly overestimating by £2 million ($2.7 million) the market value of a property for which it provided a loan that it says has not been repaid. Hope Capital Ltd., which lends up to £5 million for 12 months, told the High Court that Alexander Reece Thomson LLP had wrongly estimated that a property for which it had provided a loan was worth £4 million. The price of the property, in the Surrey town of Cobham, southeast England, was in fact £2 million, Hope Capital says in the claim...

