Russian Charged With Lying To FBI In Steele Dossier Probe

By Ivan Moreno (November 4, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A Russian national who allegedly provided key intelligence in the 2016 Steele dossier that alleged ties between Russia and former President Donald Trump has been charged with lying to the FBI about his sources of information, special counsel John Durham announced Thursday. Authorities arrested Igor Danchenko on Thursday, one day after his five-count indictment was returned. Danchenko, 43, made a brief first court appearance Thursday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Theresa C. Buchanan in the Eastern District of Virginia. He posted $100,000 bail, and his attorney told the court his client would plead not guilty, although a formal plea has not been...

