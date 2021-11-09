Roche Unit Sues NHS Over Procurement Process

By Silvia Martelli (November 9, 2021, 5:42 PM GMT) -- A Roche subsidiary has sued a National Health Service trust for allegedly disqualifying the Swiss pharmaceutical giant for a laboratory services contract on the basis of undisclosed criteria in the bidding process. The Department of Health and Social Care did not apply the published criteria when evaluating Roche Diagnostics Ltd. for a contract for the provision and maintenance of pathology equipment in North Bristol, western England, the company said in redacted High Court particulars of claim on Friday. The department unlawfully awarded the contract to Beckman Coulter UK Ltd., another diagnostic company, according to Roche's claim. "The defendants' purported conclusion that Beckman...

