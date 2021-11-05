Businessman Loses Bid For Stake In Russian Insurer

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 5, 2021, 12:19 PM GMT) -- A court in London has rejected an attempt by a Russian businessman to claim a one-third shareholding in an insurance company he set up with two co-founders, finding that the agreement he relied on to stake his claim did not exist. Judge Catherine Burton of the Insolvency and Companies Court, which was sitting at the High Court, ruled that Cossac Holdings Ltd., a company owned by Anatoly Diyakov — who has since died — had failed to convince the court that it should change the ownership of a company that the businessman set up with two partners to allow a third of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS