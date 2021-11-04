BIA Says Vague Removal Notices Don't Bar Deportation Relief

By Grace Dixon (November 4, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals partially revived a Guatemalan man's bid for deportation relief on Thursday, finding that insufficient notices to appear at removal hearings potentially qualified him for voluntary departure. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security served Mateo Francisco with two separate notices to appear at deportation proceedings that didn't meet standards set out under two prior U.S. Supreme Court rulings. The deficient notices failed to trigger the so-called stop-time rule and Francisco met a one-year residency benchmark for voluntary departure, a three-judge BIA panel ruled. "The respondent was served with a notice to appear that did not specify the...

