Feds File Countersuit In Battle Over Okla. Coal Mining

By Victoria McKenzie (November 5, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government has filed a counter complaint against Oklahoma for its refusal to acknowledge federal jurisdiction over coal mining in Indian Country, in a heated dispute over the boundaries of the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt decision. In its complaint Thursday, the Department of the Interior asked an Oklahoma federal court for an injunction to stop the state Department of Mining from taking actions on the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Cherokee Nation and Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma reservations in eastern Oklahoma, saying the state's intransigence is causing irreparable harm by preventing the proper reclamation of mining sites. Following the Supreme Court's 2020...

