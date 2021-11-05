Fla. AG To Recoup $7M From BookIt For Thwarted Travelers

By Joyce Hanson (November 5, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- An investigation into Florida-based BookIt Operating LLC's failure to tell consumers that it didn't have funds to cover current bookings will result in the online travel company's payment of $7 million to thwarted travelers, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's office has reported. Moody's probe of the online third-party intermediary for airlines, car rentals and hotels has so far achieved $6.7 million in relief for consumers who ordered trips on BookIt.com but weren't told that the company didn't have funds for current bookings in the absence of new incoming bookings, the attorney general's office said. BookIt cooperated with Moody's investigation and paid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS