Judge Balks At Trump's Bid To Block White House Riot Docs

By Khorri Atkinson (November 4, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge cast strong doubts Thursday on former President Donald Trump's blanket assertion of executive privilege to block his White House records from a House panel probing the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, saying it would be "intrusive" to second-guess the committee's subpoena and President Joe Biden's decision to waive privilege. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who promised to rule "expeditiously" on the matter, seemed inclined to at least allow the House Select Committee to obtain Trump White House visitor records from the National Archives and Records Administration. The documents at issue aren't "banking records," the judge said during the two-hour hearing....

