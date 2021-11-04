Critics Take Aim At 'Dead Wrong' Decision In Colombia Case

By Caroline Simson (November 4, 2021, 10:39 PM EDT) -- Criticism of a recent decision finding Colombia liable for damages despite an exception for environmental measures in an underlying treaty has erupted over the last few weeks, fueling an ongoing narrative from some corners that even carefully worded treaties may not adequately insulate countries from investor-state claims. An International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal ruled in September that Colombia had breached a free trade agreement it inked with Canada just a little more than a decade ago when it blocked Canadian precious metals company Eco Oro Minerals Corp.'s mining project in an effort to protect surrounding wetlands. In its...

