4th Circ. Reiterates 'Crime of Moral Turpitude' Is Constitutional

By Grace Dixon (November 5, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit refused to breathe life into a Salvadoran national's deportation appeal and ruled that the standard that governs offenses that amount to removable crimes of violence is not unconstitutionally vague, pointing to U.S. Supreme Court precedent. A three-judge panel upheld Jose Neftaly Canales Granados' removal order issued after he was found guilty of committing two "crimes involving moral turpitude." High court precedent makes it evident that the standard is sufficiently clear and not an impermissible delegation of legislative authority, the court said in a published opinion on Thursday. "[Crimes involving moral turpitude] have 'two essential elements: a culpable mental...

