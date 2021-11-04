Bitcoin 'Inventor' Tells Jury That Pal Was Too Sick To Help

By Carolina Bolado (November 4, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for self-professed bitcoin inventor Craig Wright argued Thursday that deceased computer programmer Dave Kleiman was too sick in his final years to help Wright develop the cryptocurrency and that no evidence was found among Kleiman's personal effects indicating he held the bitcoins his brother claims he did. In his second day on the stand in Miami federal court, Kleiman's brother Ira Kleiman — who claims Wright bilked his brother's estate out of billions of dollars' worth of bitcoins — fielded questions about his brother's health, which was in decline for several years before his death in April 2013. Andrés Rivero, an...

