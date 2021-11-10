Pa. Ruling Leaves Auto Policy Stacking Questions

By Christopher Woodward and Allison Krupp (November 10, 2021, 3:16 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently issued its opinion in Donovan v. State Farm,[1] a decision that adds yet another layer to an already complicated coverage issue first raised in the Supreme Court's 2019 decision Gallagher v. GEICO Indemnity Co.[2] In Gallagher, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court was faced with the question of whether a household vehicle exclusion in an auto policy providing coverage for underinsured motorist, or UIM, benefits acted as an impermissible waiver of inter-policy stacking. Brian Gallagher had two policies issued by Geico, one for his motorcycle and one for his automobiles. After an accident, Gallagher sought UIM benefits under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS