High Court Gun Rights Case Ignores Key Case Law Problem

By Robert Ludwig (November 5, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- On Nov. 3, the U.S. Supreme Court heard argument in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, the most consequential gun case in a decade, drawing a near-record 80-odd briefs and the attention of every segment of the country, from families, schools and businesses devastated by gun violence to governments, police, hospitals and insurers left to pick up the costs. It was all a legal farce. The participants just didn't know it. But talking around the underlying problem, they are sleepwalking the country into a deepening, self-inflicted crisis. The court is reviewing New York's "good cause" statute for concealed...

