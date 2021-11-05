2 Firms Will Lead Pivotal-VMware Merger Suit In Chancery

By Rose Krebs (November 5, 2021, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Block & Leviton LLP have been appointed to lead a Delaware Chancery Court stockholder suit challenging Pivotal Software Inc's. $2.7 billion sale to VMware Inc. in 2019. An order signed Thursday by Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick also certified a class of former Pivotal stockholders that will be led by investor plaintiff Kenia Lopez, with the two firms serving as co-lead counsel. The class includes former Pivotal stockholders who received $15 per share for their shares in the sale, the order said. Excluded from the class will be defendants, certain of their associates and family...

