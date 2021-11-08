Judge Ends THC Tea Suit Against Hemp Co.

By Isaac Monterose (November 8, 2021, 5:13 PM EST) -- A Minnesota federal judge permanently tossed a proposed class action that accused wellness product manufacturer Total Life Changes LLC of causing an Alabama woman to be fired after she drank its raspberry lemonade hemp tea and tested positive for THC. In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Michael J. Davis granted a joint dismissal stipulation for the suit brought by Marilyn Williams. The judge had previously declined in June to toss the suit, ruling that Williams no longer living in Minnesota didn't invalidate her state law claims. Williams had sought to represent a class of more than 600 Minnesotans who bought...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS