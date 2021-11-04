New Texas Law Disenfranchises Vulnerable Voters, DOJ Says

By Lauren Berg (November 4, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The Lone Star state's new voting restrictions will disenfranchise voters who don't speak English, are older or disabled, are deployed overseas for military service or who live outside the United States, according to a U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit filed in Texas federal court Thursday. The Republican-sponsored bill, signed into law in September, violates the federal Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act by disenfranchising eligible Texas citizens from voting, particularly vulnerable voters who already face barriers at the ballot box, according to the DOJ's complaint. S.B. 1 changes several provisions in the Texas Election Code, including adding more restrictive...

