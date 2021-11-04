NYC Mayor-Elect Plants Pro-Cryptocurrency Flag

By Elise Hansen (November 4, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- New York City's incoming mayor, Eric Adams, struck a friendly tone toward the cryptocurrency and financial technology industries on Thursday, saying in a tweet that he plans to accept his first three mayoral paychecks in bitcoin. Adams, who handily won the Big Apple's mayoral race on Tuesday, was replying to a tweet by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez in which Suarez said he would take his next paycheck in bitcoin. "In New York we always go big, so I'm going to take my first THREE paychecks in bitcoin when I become mayor," Adams tweeted in reply. "NYC is going to be the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS