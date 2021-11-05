Ex-Temple Dean's Salary Fair Game In Ratings Scandal Trial

By Hannah Albarazi (November 5, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Thursday that prosecutors can use ex-Temple University Business School Dean Moshe Porat's salary as evidence in a criminal jury trial over his alleged role in a yearslong scheme to fraudulently boost the school's rankings but may not use the salaries of two alleged co-conspirators. U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert said in a memorandum and order Thursday that Porat – who is accused of using false information to artificially boost U.S. News & World Report rankings for the school's online MBA program – cannot blockprosecutors from using his salary as dean of Temple University's Fox School...

