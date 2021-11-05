UK Budget Contributes To £100B Rise In Pension Liabilities

By Martin Croucher (November 5, 2021, 12:31 PM GMT) -- Pension savings plans have been left £100 billion ($134 billion) worse off, partly because of a reduction in the sale of government debt announced in the autumn Budget, a retirement consultancy has warned. XPS Pensions said on Thursday that the announcement on Budget Day, Oct. 27, that Britain would slash by £57.8 billion the sale of gilts, which are sterling-denominated government bonds, had triggered an increase in defined benefit pension liabilities. A reduction in the supply of gilts had heightened demand in the market, resulting in cuts to yields, the consultancy added. That means that the cost of pension liabilities was...

