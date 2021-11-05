FX Firm's Bank Rigging Suits Imperiled After 1st Is Dismissed

By Richard Crump (November 5, 2021, 6:45 PM GMT) -- A British currency manager suing several banks for alleged foreign exchange fraud faces an uphill struggle after its first lawsuit to reach trial in a case against HSBC was dismissed for being brought too late. By finding that ECU Group's claim accusing HSBC of misusing its confidential information about currency trades more than 15 years ago is time barred, the High Court highlighted on Nov. 1 the limitation wall the currency firm's other claims will encounter. ECU claimed that it believed HSBC's assertion in 2006 that it had found no evidence that its traders were front-running client orders. But Judge Clare...

