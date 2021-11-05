RSA Can't Strike £150M Shareholder Suit For Being Too Late

By Richard Crump (November 5, 2021, 1:22 PM GMT) -- A judge has refused to throw out a £150 million ($202 million) shareholders' lawsuit against insurer RSA for being brought too late, finding on Friday that there is an "unduly fragile evidential basis" on which to dismiss the case before a full trial. A High Court judge has said in a ruling that it is inappropriate to strike out the investors' claim for being time-barred by limitation rules. (iStock) Judge Robert Miles said in a ruling at the High Court in London that the "characteristic differences" between dozens of investors suing RSA for allegedly defrauding the market by overstating its profits...

