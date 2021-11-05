MP Pushes Microsoft, Other Tech Giants On Online Fraud

By Najiyya Budaly (November 5, 2021, 2:47 PM GMT) -- A senior MP urged Microsoft Corp. and three other technology giants on Friday to disclose what measures they are taking to protect consumers against online financial fraud. Mel Stride, chairman of the House of Commons Treasury Committee, wrote to Microsoft, Twitter Inc., Snapchat Inc. and TikTok Inc. and asked them for information on their policies to combat scams. Stride asked the companies whether they check that the investment opportunities advertised on their platforms are authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority. The chairman also asked the companies to explain how much revenue they receive from firms advertising investment opportunities that are not...

