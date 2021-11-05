American Equity Invests $1B In Tech Lending Platform

By McCord Pagan (November 5, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. said Friday it's investing $1 billion with asset management firm Monroe Capital LLC's technology-focused loans program. American Equity said in a joint statement with Chicago-based Monroe that the investment in the software, technology and recurring revenue loans platform will help scale the program with third-party investors, including other insurance companies, through structured products. "We are thrilled to partner with American Equity in our technology lending platform," Monroe Chairman and CEO Ted Koenig said in the statement. "American Equity will be helpful in the distribution to other like-minded private credit investors throughout the world looking for...

