Juice Co. Slips Cartel Claims In UK, But Not Family Members

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 5, 2021, 5:34 PM GMT) -- A judge ruled on Friday that the English courts have authority to hear price-fixing cartel claims brought by Brazilian orange farmers against two family members at the helm of juice exporter Sucocítrico Cutrale — but not the company itself. High Court Judge Andrew Henshaw concluded that an application from all three defendants challenging the validity of the English court's jurisdiction in the litigation "succeeds in part." "The court lacks jurisdiction over Sucocítrico Cutrale," Judge Henshaw said. "However, the court does have jurisdiction over Cutrale Snr. and Cutrale Jnr., and there is no proper basis on which to stay the claims against...

