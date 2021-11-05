11th Circ. Denies Lin Wood Rehearing In Elections Challenge

By Rosie Manins (November 5, 2021, 3:24 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has rejected a request by pro-Trump attorney L. Lin Wood for the full court to rehear his case against Georgia election officials over voting rules for U.S. Senate runoff elections in the state. Wood sought a redo after a three-judge panel affirmed in early August a trial court's ruling that he lacked standing as a voter to bring claims against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and members of the Georgia State Election Board. The Eleventh Circuit said in an order on Thursday that no active judges had requested a poll on the bid for a full-court rehearing and...

