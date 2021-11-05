Etsy Ducks Face Mask Sales Tax Suit In Pennsylvania

By Matthew Santoni (November 5, 2021, 1:55 PM EDT) -- Etsy was among the latest retailers to beat claims it violated Pennsylvania law by collecting sales tax on face masks during the pandemic, after a federal judge tossed a proposed class action Friday. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville pointed to other judges' rulings that collecting state sales tax on nonmedical masks, even if they were supposed to be exempt during the pandemic, was not an act of "trade or commerce" subject to Pennsylvania's Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law, as he dismissed proposed lead plaintiff Vince Ranalli's claims against Etsy and Outdoor Research. "As the parties know, recently, in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS