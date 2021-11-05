Mallinckrodt Cleared On $94M Ch. 11 Bond Penalty

By Rick Archer (November 5, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Friday found Mallinckrodt does not owe a $94 million payment to noteholders, saying the creditors should not get a "windfall" simply as a result of the drugmaker's Chapter 11 filing. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn said the Bankruptcy Code allows Mallinckrodt to reinstate its first-lien notes in its Chapter 11 plan without allowing the bondholders to "extract a penalty and collect a windfall" under the bonds' default provisions. Mallinckrodt and its affiliates filed for Chapter 11 a year ago, with a restructuring support agreement to cut $1 billion worth of debt from...

