PTAB Throws Out Most Of Battery Jumper Patent

By Andrew Karpan (November 5, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board mainly sided with a Chinese company in finding that nearly all the claims it challenged in a Noco Co. patent covering a portable car battery jump-starter were ineligible as obvious. After holding a virtual hearing on the 2015 patent in August, a three-judge panel at the board handed down a hundred-page doorstop in the case on Wednesday, ruling that, among other things, Noco's patent was too similar to older patents. The companies have yet to litigate in federal court over the patent, but Noco has sued other Chinese companies for infringing the patent, which covers...

