4 Economic Takeaways From 6th Circ. ProMedica Decision

By Loren Smith and Josephine Duh (November 9, 2021, 10:41 AM EST) -- Contracts between health care providers — e.g., hospitals and physicians — and health insurance carriers are a key factor in the cost of health care in the U.S. Pricing for services provided to privately insured individuals is determined in part through the negotiations between health care providers and private health insurers, and it is increasingly common for provider networks to influence pricing for services provided to publicly insured individuals, such as enrollees in Medicaid managed care plans and Medicare Advantage. Hence, it is not surprising that contract negotiations have become a central focus regarding antitrust assessment of health care provider and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS