Texas Challenges 'Flatly Unconstitutional' Vaccine Rule

By Katie Buehler (November 5, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday launched a challenge of the U.S. Department of Labor's new emergency rule stating medium-size and large employers must require their workers either to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested weekly, asking the Fifth Circuit to review the "flatly unconstitutional" rule. In a two-paragraph petition, Paxton asked the Fifth Circuit to review the emergency temporary standard announced Thursday by the DOL's Occupational Safety and Health Administration. He is joined in his challenge by Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Utah and seven companies, according to court documents. Paxton called the new standard a "breathtaking abuse...

