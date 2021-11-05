Cannabis Co. Seeks $2M Fee Award For 'Bad Faith' Conduct

By Leslie Pappas (November 5, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A cannabis company that battled an investor's fraud claims for more than a year before a Delaware Chancery Court judge punitively dismissed them says the investor should pay its $2 million-plus attorney fees due to bad faith litigation. Jeff Menashe and his investment firm, DG BF LLC, destroyed evidence, refused discovery requests, ignored court orders, disrupted depositions, and were found in contempt while litigating their case against American General Resources LLC, the company said in its fee request filed Thursday. "Plaintiffs' conduct has already led the court to shift fees four times, and ultimately led to their case being dismissed," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS