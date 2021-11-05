Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cook County Owes $600K In Atty Fees For Decree Violations

By Celeste Bott (November 5, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has awarded plaintiffs nearly $600,000 in attorney fees for showing Cook County consistently violated decades-old federal consent decrees requiring it to monitor political patronage in Chicago, which prompted the appointment of a compliance administrator last year.

U.S District Judge Edmond E. Chang said Thursday that law firms Locke Lord LLP and Miller Shakman Levine & Feldman had made a reasonable fee request for their work in successfully moving for additional oversight of the Cook County clerk's office. The judge awarded hourly fees to eight attorneys, ranging from $340 to $750 per hour. He also awarded nearly $12,000...

