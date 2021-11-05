Cook County Owes $600K In Atty Fees For Decree Violations

By Celeste Bott (November 5, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has awarded plaintiffs nearly $600,000 in attorney fees for showing Cook County consistently violated decades-old federal consent decrees requiring it to monitor political patronage in Chicago, which prompted the appointment of a compliance administrator last year. U.S District Judge Edmond E. Chang said Thursday that law firms Locke Lord LLP and Miller Shakman Levine & Feldman had made a reasonable fee request for their work in successfully moving for additional oversight of the Cook County clerk's office. The judge awarded hourly fees to eight attorneys, ranging from $340 to $750 per hour. He also awarded nearly $12,000...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS