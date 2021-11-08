Coffee Co. Gets $50M Arbitration Win Against Co-Founder

By Adam Lidgett (November 8, 2021, 2:02 PM EST) -- A former executive of the coffee extraction company Javo Beverage Co. Inc. owes the business $50 million for using Javo's proprietary extraction processes, an arbitrator has found. Arbitrator Jay C. Gandhi said Javo is owed the $50 million because of what he said was co-founder Stephen Corey's violation of his employment agreement and a so-called confidentiality and invention assignment agreement. The arbitrator said in the Oct. 28 final decision, which was partially redacted, that after Corey left, various bidders for Javo were thinking of buying the business, but were turned off after they found out Corey had patented extraction processes....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS