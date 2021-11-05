Latham, Skadden Rep $291M Russian Real Estate Listings IPO

By McCord Pagan (November 5, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Shares of Russian real estate listings website Cian PLC began trading Friday after pricing a $291 million initial public offering that was guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and underwriters' counsel Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. Cyprus-based Cian said in a statement that the offering included 18.2 million shares sold at $16 each, the high end of its earlier range of between $13.50 and $16 apiece, and that it now trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Moscow Exchange under the symbol "CIAN." The company sold about 4 million of the shares, with the remaining 14.2 million shares...

