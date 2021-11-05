Judge Says No Quick Wins In Hotel Damage Coverage Battle

By Daphne Zhang (November 5, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- An Iowa federal judge refused Friday to rule on a coverage dispute between a general contractor and Phoenix Insurance Co., saying the case needs further discovery over whether the policy's exterior damage exclusion applies. A judge denied competing motions for summary judgment filed by a general contractor and its insurer over coverage for water damage to a hotel in Sioux City, Iowa. (iStock) U.S. District Judge Robert W. Pratt denied competing motions for summary judgment filed by Henning Construction Co. LLC and its insurer over coverage for water damage to a hotel in Sioux City. It's unclear whether the policy's "exterior...

