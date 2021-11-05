FTC Got NJ Hospital Market Right, Academics Tell 3rd Circ.

By Bryan Koenig (November 5, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Economics and health policy experts said a New Jersey federal court was right to pause a planned merger of New Jersey hospital systems, telling the Third Circuit that the market was correctly limited to patients in the state's Bergen County. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. and Englewood Healthcare are contesting the August court ruling that paused their planned merger until the Federal Trade Commission completes an in-house trial against the merger by arguing that the FTC and the district court wrongly ignored patients from other counties. But experts from private consultant organizations and academic institutions including Yale, Carnegie Mellon, the University of Minnesota, the University...

