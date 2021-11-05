6th Circ. Won't Expedite Decision In Foreign Discovery Case

By Caroline Simson (November 5, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has refused to expedite an appeal focusing on whether federal law allows courts to order discovery for private commercial arbitration abroad, after auto parts maker ZF Group took the unusual step of asking the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in before the circuit court could rule. The Sixth Circuit on Thursday said it would not quickly affirm a lower court ruling ordering ZF Automotive US Inc. to turn over documents to Hong Kong electronics manufacturer Luxshare Ltd. for use in the arbitration expected to be filed later this year in Germany. Luxshare has accused ZF Automotive of misleading...

