IP Hires: Mintz Levin, Arnold & Porter, Fenwick & West

By Tiffany Hu (November 5, 2021, 1:43 PM EDT) -- Mintz Levin has brought on a former Adduci Mastriani attorney who previously worked at the U.S. International Trade Commission, while Fenwick & West bolstered its intellectual property team with the addition of two former Morrison & Foerster and Dechert partners. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Mintz Levin Jonathan J. Engler Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo PC has boosted its Washington, D.C., bench with the addition of an Adduci Mastriani & Schaumberg LLP lawyer specializing in U.S. International Trade Commission intellectual property matters. Jonathan J. Engler's move to Mintz means the firm has deepened its...

