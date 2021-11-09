Brach Eichler Adds Veteran NJ Health Care Member

By Nick Muscavage (November 9, 2021, 2:01 PM EST) -- Brach Eichler LLC has added an attorney from McDonald Hopkins LLC as a member in its health care practice group who is planning on tapping into her decades of experience to bolster the firm's offerings for hospitals and other providers. Isabelle Bibet-Kalinyak has two decades of experience working in the health care industry, including a stint in the pharmaceutical industry before pivoting into her career as an attorney — an experience she said she plans on applying in her new role at Roseland, New Jersey-based Brach Eichler. Bibet-Kalinyak said she pondered joining Brach Eichler for "a long time," but the firm's...

