Pot Co. IAnthus Sued For Racial Discrimination By Ex-Director

By Madeline Lyskawa (November 5, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company iAnthus has been sued by a former compliance director who alleges he faced racial discrimination as a Black employee, was demoted to a regional role and then forced to resign. In the suit, which was removed to New Jersey federal court on Thursday, former compliance official Shelby Brown purported that iAnthus Capital Management LLC and its subsidiary iAnthus New Jersey LLC violated New Jersey discrimination law by narrowing his oversight and replacing him with a less-qualified white man. Brown, a disabled U.S. Army veteran who also worked as a drug investigator for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS