Kirkland Guides ESG-Focused Blank Check Co.'s $200M IPO

By Charlie Innis (November 5, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A blank check company targeting a business that prioritizes environmental, social and corporate governance principles began trading Friday after raising $200 million in an initial public offering, with guidance by Kirkland & Ellis and underwriters' counsel Winston & Strawn. The special purpose acquisition vehicle, called 7 Acquisition Corp., offered 20 million units priced at $10 per unit. Each unit carries one share of common stock and one-half of a redeemable warrant, and unit holders can trade one whole warrant to buy a share for $11.50. The SPAC is listing its shares and warrants on the Nasdaq under the symbols "SVNA" and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS