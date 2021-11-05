States Seek 11th Circ. Review Of Employer Vaccine Mandate

By Rosie Manins (November 5, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Georgia, Florida and Alabama led a petition Friday for the Eleventh Circuit to review the federal government's employer vaccine mandate, arguing it demonstrates the Biden administration's disregard for constitutional rights. The Southeast states under Eleventh Circuit jurisdiction were joined in the petition by a handful of private employers, all opposed to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's emergency temporary standard, or ETS, on COVID-19 vaccinations. The standard, which went into effect Friday, requires employers of 100 or more workers to develop, implement and enforce a mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy. Employers must require employees to either get vaccinated or undergo regular COVID-19...

