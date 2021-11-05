Investors Pledge $100M For Blockchain-Based Gaming

By Elise Hansen (November 5, 2021, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Lightspeed Venture Partners, cryptocurrency exchange FTX and blockchain investor Solana Ventures on Friday said they're teaming up on a $100 million fund to support blockchain-based online gaming. The venture will invest in gaming studios, platforms and companies that build the underlying technologies for "Web3" gaming, Amy Wu, a partner at Lightspeed, said in a tweet Friday. Web3 refers to what some see as the next version of the internet, which relies heavily on decentralized and distributed infrastructure rather than centralized servers. "We believe gaming is one of the best opportunities to onboard the next billion users onto Web3, and one of...

