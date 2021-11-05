SEC Senior Counsel Named Head Of Whistleblower Office

By Al Barbarino (November 5, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Friday that it has appointed a longtime in-house counsel and current senior special counsel in its Office of the General Counsel as the head of its whistleblower program. Nicole Creola Kelly brings more than two decades of experience at the agency, and prior to her senior special counsel role, she served as counsel to former agency Chair Mary Jo White and to former SEC Commissioner Kara M. Stein. She also worked stints in the Office of the Whistleblower and the Enforcement Division's complex financial instruments unit, the SEC said. "I am grateful for the opportunity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS