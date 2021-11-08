Eye Clinic Can't Avoid Whistleblowers' Kickback Claims

By Alyssa Aquino (November 8, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- A Tennessee federal judge refused to toss allegations that a specialty eye center gave optometrists free meals, seminars and cash bonuses in exchange for referrals, finding that two whistleblowers gave enough details on the alleged kickback scheme for the case to proceed. U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. ruled on Friday that the men provided sufficient evidence of SouthEast Eye Specialists' purported referral scheme for the suit to survive, including identifying 20 alleged false claims the medical practice submitted to Medicare for reimbursement. "Those 20 claims represent two bills for each of the 10 optometrists who referred most, if not all,...

