Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Eye Clinic Can't Avoid Whistleblowers' Kickback Claims

By Alyssa Aquino (November 8, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- A Tennessee federal judge refused to toss allegations that a specialty eye center gave optometrists free meals, seminars and cash bonuses in exchange for referrals, finding that two whistleblowers gave enough details on the alleged kickback scheme for the case to proceed.

U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. ruled on Friday that the men provided sufficient evidence of SouthEast Eye Specialists' purported referral scheme for the suit to survive, including identifying 20 alleged false claims the medical practice submitted to Medicare for reimbursement.

"Those 20 claims represent two bills for each of the 10 optometrists who referred most, if not all,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!